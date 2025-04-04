Egg-citing adventures to be had at Draycote Water
Opening on Saturday 12th April, Draycote Water’s Easter trail gives young ones and their families the chance to explore the Country Park, finding eggs along the way and answering questions before returning to the Visitor Hub to claim their egg-straordinary prize.
The trail is open from 10am to 4pm every day and will run until Sunday 27th April. The trail is over grassed areas so is accessible for most pushchairs and some wheelchairs, making it fun for the whole family.
Once visitors have completed the trail, they can spend time at Draycote’s Waterside restaurant, mess around in the kids’ playground or have a go at spotting some of the amazing wildlife that call Draycote Water home.
Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent said: “Our Easter trails make for great days out for the family, it offers hours of entertainment and children can explore their inquisitive side while being out in nature.
“Aside from the trail, there is so much more that Draycote Water offers, from long walks to cycling and wildlife spotting, you really can get lost in it all at Draycote.”
Families can pick up a trail sheet for £4 from the café in the Visitor Hub with no pre-booking required, simply turn up on the day.
Draycote Water hosts a number of different events all year round, from their running festivals through to artisan markets and other seasonal activities for all the family.
For more information about Severn Trent’s visitor sites, visit our website.