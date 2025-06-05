EKOS Homes brings a new level of luxury living to this year’s Stoneleigh Show with the stunning new cottage-style Omar Breckland

The fantastic 50x20 Breckland, which delivers a modern take on cottage living, will be a fitting centrepiece for the dynamic new developer, which launched its entry into the residential park homes market at the same show last year.

EKOS Homes, which has residential sites the length and breadth of England, from Co Durham to the sunshine coast of Sussex, is bringing the Breckland to the show at NAEC Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire, to highlight the huge range of luxury accommodations it has to offer.

The characterful, brick-featured home is one of the newest and most lavishly-appointed products made by the Omar Group, the UK’s No.1 designer, manufacturer and solutions provider to the parks industry.

David Cotter, Sales Manager at EKOS Group, said: “It is a major coup to be able to present the Omar Breckland to the crowds who will once again flock to the Stoneleigh Show when it opens to the public on 6 to 8 June.

“EKOS has a huge number of satisfied clients who have taken advantage of the quality, style, flair and practicality of Omar homes and this new residence with its unique identity is a home that buyers can really fall in love with.

“The farmhouse kitchen/diner is undoubtedly the hub of the home, with a softly-lit Welsh dresser, Belfast sink and inset cooking area. The lounge is just as inviting and cosy with built-out fireplace and wooden mantle.”

When the show is over, the Breckland on the EKOS stand will be delivered to its permanent location at the group’s luxury residential park close to the stunning Weston-Super-Mare beachfront.

Coastal Retreat at Kewstoke, West-Super-Mare, formerly known as Worlebury Bay residential park, is an increasingly sought-after development in beautiful surroundings nestled close to the stunning Mendip Hills.

The nearby Weston-Super-Mare beachfront offers the perfect spot for a relaxing day by the sea, while the Grand Pier provides fun for all ages with its arcades and attractions. Further along the coast, are the towns of Burnham-on-Sea and Clevedon.

EKOS Group is opening and developing new sites all the time, including those at:

Carlton Manor , on the outskirts of Lowestoft in East Suffolk.

, on the outskirts of Lowestoft in East Suffolk. Castle View Court , at the seaside town of Pevensey Bay, to the north and east of Eastbourne.

, at the seaside town of Pevensey Bay, to the north and east of Eastbourne. Walworth Castle is a stunning gated residential park in a woodland setting near Darlington, Co Durham.

is a stunning gated residential park in a woodland setting near Darlington, Co Durham. Outhill View , a new countryside community in one of the most restfully rural parts of Warwickshire.

a new countryside community in one of the most restfully rural parts of Warwickshire. Dales View, a well-established serene community in Salterforth, Lancashire, close to the Yorkshire Dales.

See the EKOS website for a full list of opportunities.

With modern homes and a friendly, like-minded community, the properties are ready to move into without any need for decoration or updating. Buyers, however, can add value to their new purchases with touches of luxury such as balconies, decking and outdoor furniture.

Restricted to people over the age of 45, EKOS homes are proving particularly attractive to buyers approaching retirement, or who are keen to realise the equity trapped in their more traditional homes.

