Elderly man and woman die in Rugby house fire

An elderly man and woman died in a house fire in Rugby this morning (Monday, February 24).

The incident took place in Firs Drive, Bilton, just before 7.15am and involved a couple in their 90s.

Emergency crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene along with police and paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Despite the best efforts of all three emergency services, the residents were pronounced deceased. Their next of kin has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

A view of Firs Drive. Picture: Google Street View.

Chief Inspector Charlie Naughton said: “First of all, I’d like to extend my sympathies to the family of the man and woman who died.

“We’re grateful to those in the area for their patience as I appreciate an emergency service presence such as this is impactive to the local community.

“Officers and firefighters remain on the scene and the investigation into the cause of the fire is still in its early stages at this time.”

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook, from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "On behalf of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those affected by this tragic fire.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to our firefighters and those from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service who worked tirelessly at the scene, and to our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police for their swift and coordinated response. Their professionalism and dedication in the face of such a devastating event is truly commendable."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find fire colleagues tackling the fire.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of the team of emergency service colleagues, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save a man and a woman inside the property, and they were both confirmed deceased on scene.

“A second woman was assessed by ambulance staff on scene before being discharged.”