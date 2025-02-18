'Elliott had five operations by the time he was 12': Brave Rugby boy's fight with rare disease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brave Rugby ‘warrior’ still manages to smile despite spending nearly half of his life in crippling pain.

Elliott Smout has a rare disease that affects one in 9,000 children.

Perthes disease, more common in boys than girls, causes a disruption of blood supply to the hip which then causes the hip bone to crumble.

There is no known cure and Elliott’s family know they have a long journey ahead with the disease.

Left: Metal placed in Elliott's hip after a major procedure. Right: Elliott is a warrior.

Mum, Claire, said: “Elliott has been suffering since he was seven with transferred pain in his knee.

“He has had five operations in that time, he is 12 now. His main operation was a triple pelvic osteotomy.

"Elliott’s journey is not over yet; he has had all the metal work out but bone has overgrown and is causing problems on the newly formed head of the hip/femur.”

She said consultants do not always have to perform surgery as sometimes restrictions are enough to help the child.

"Restrictions are no P.E, use of crutches or wheelchair or just low impact P.E,” Claire added.

Perthes Kids Foundation is a charity created by Earl Cole an American who had Perthes as a child and went on to win the Fiji survivor programme.

He now campaigns across the world to raise awareness on Perthes. He has camps in America and Australia and is building links all across the world.

Claire said: “Each year Perthes Kids Foundation UK run a camp for children from all over the country to come together and make friends and have fun. This camp is the only time the kids, known as warriors, feel like they are normal.

"They don't have to explain why they hurt, why they can't do something and why they are in wheelchairs or on crutches.”

At camp, the young warriors take part in activities including canoeing, wall climbing and day trips to places like Alton Towers. They have a talent show, play bingo, have movie nights and camp fire.

Claire said: “The mental support they get is phenomenal, they have a WhatsApp group so they can chat away from camp and the parents have one too.

"Elliott really is our warrior. He still manages to smile, despite his pain.”

To find out more, visit http://www.pertheskids.org/unitedkingdom