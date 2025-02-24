Emergency crews at scene of house fire in Rugby

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Rugby this morning (Monday, February 24).

The fire is at a property in Firs Drive.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “We’re currently supporting colleagues from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service as they respond to a report of a house fire.

“As well as our officers, you’ll see an increased presence of emergency services including Official WMAS in the area during the morning. Thank you for your patience and we will provide further updates when we can.”