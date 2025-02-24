Emergency crews at scene of house fire in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:19 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in Rugby this morning (Monday, February 24).

The fire is at a property in Firs Drive.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “We’re currently supporting colleagues from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service as they respond to a report of a house fire.

“As well as our officers, you’ll see an increased presence of emergency services including Official WMAS in the area during the morning. Thank you for your patience and we will provide further updates when we can.”

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice