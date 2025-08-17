Emergency crews are currently dealing with an incident at Ensors Pool in Nuneaton after reports of a man in the water.

Police are asking people to be patient while they help the man at the Heath End Road nature reserve.

A spokesman for Nuneaton and Bedworth Police said: “You may notice an increased presence of police, fire, and ambulance services in the area at this time.

"If you are trying to pass through the area, please be patient.”