Emergency crews deal with man in water at Nuneaton nature reserve

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 13:30 BST
Emergency crews are currently dealing with an incident at Ensors Pool in Nuneaton after reports of a man in the water.

Police are asking people to be patient while they help the man at the Heath End Road nature reserve.

A spokesman for Nuneaton and Bedworth Police said: “You may notice an increased presence of police, fire, and ambulance services in the area at this time.

"If you are trying to pass through the area, please be patient.”

Related topics:Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice