Emergency crews deal with man in water at Nuneaton nature reserve
Emergency crews are currently dealing with an incident at Ensors Pool in Nuneaton after reports of a man in the water.
Police are asking people to be patient while they help the man at the Heath End Road nature reserve.
A spokesman for Nuneaton and Bedworth Police said: “You may notice an increased presence of police, fire, and ambulance services in the area at this time.
"If you are trying to pass through the area, please be patient.”