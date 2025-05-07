Empowerment, inspiration, and £3,186 raised at local women’s well-being evening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Helping Hands Community Project is celebrating the incredible success of its recent Women’s Well-being Evening, which took place on Thursday 1st May at the stunning All Saints Parish Church in Leamington Spa.

The event raised a fantastic £3,186 in donations, all of which will go directly towards supporting individuals with vulnerabilities across Warwick, Leamington, and Kenilworth.

Kindly sponsored by Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors and generously supported by Bravissimo, who donated a large quantity of brand-new clothing, the evening offered a vibrant mix of fashion, shopping, and wellbeing. Attendees were able to shop rails of new and nearly new branded clothing, including Bravissimo swimwear, lingerie, dresses and more, as well as browse 12 local business stalls ranging from skincare and jewellery to natural health products.

One of the most powerful moments of the night came during the fashion show, led by the charity’s own women’s support group Akeeva. These women, many of whom have overcome significant personal challenges, took to the catwalk with grace and confidence. Each time they returned to the stage, cheers from the audience grew louder — culminating in a show-stopping finale as the models and crowd danced together to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, proudly wearing t-shirts they had designed themselves in their group sessions.

Our models on the night a mix of supporters, Pink Flamingo Salon team and our Akeeva support group.

Event organiser Stacey Calder said: “Whilst the event was to raise vital funds for the charity, what I love about events like these is the follow-on effect. We've already had attendees enquiring about volunteering, fundraising, or sponsoring future events – all of which are vital to keeping our work going. We’re so grateful to everyone who played a part in making this happen.”

Helping Hands also extended heartfelt thanks to the many volunteers who gave their time before and during the event, and to All Saints Parish Church who once again provided a beautiful and supportive venue for this community-driven night.

The charity is now looking ahead to its upcoming events, including a Men’s Health Week event in June, and the flagship Big Sleep Out in October to mark World Homeless Day. 2025 will be a special year as it marks the 10th annual Sleep Out, and Helping Hands is inviting 10 local businesses to partner on this milestone project. New this year is the ‘Sleepover’ initiative, which opens up the project to schools and youth organisations for the first time.

To find out more about getting involved in future events — through volunteering, sponsorship or fundraising — please contact: [email protected]