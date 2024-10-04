Emscote Road McDonald's gives back to Warwick community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, Dawood Ibtehsam, and his crew at the McDonald’s restaurant in Emscote Road have teamed up to give back to the community in Warwick.

Lifesaving CPR training is available to all at the Emscote Road restaurant. The vital training is arranged by Warwickshire Hearts and delivered four times a year in partnership with Evelyn’s Gift, the Mayor of Warwick’s charity of choice.

The team has recently partnered with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind to introduce monthly pop-up mental health support in the Emscote Road restaurant, with no customer purchase required to access the support. Members of the local community can visit for a listening ear and be signposted to other services for further support.

The Emscote Road team also work closely with their local food bank, where they donate food monthly and volunteer their time. They also support the Warwickshire County Council Children’s Services’ youth group as children prepare to leave the care system, with offers of employment, free meals and use of the meeting room.

Franchisee Dawood Ibtehsam

The efforts of the McDonald’s Emscote Road team haven’t gone unnoticed – Shift Manager Sameenah Ali has recently been awarded the prestigious Secret Hero Award by the Mayor of Coventry for her tireless efforts supporting local community initiatives in Warwickshire.

McDonald’s Franchisee, Dawood Ibtehsam, who owns and operates the restaurant on Warwick’s Emscote Road, said: “As a local business owner, it’s vital that my team gives back to our community, and we’re delighted to be partnering with so many fantastic local organisations to provide these services. I hope that our initiatives in the Emscote Road restaurant and at our local food bank provide the support needed for our customers and the wider community. I’m so proud of my team for all their hard work and I’m delighted that Sameenah has already been recognised with the Mayor of Warwick’s Secret Hero Award.”