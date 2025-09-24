Walkers are invited to wear purple for a memorial walk being held by Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The John Clutton Memorial Walk takes place at Draycote Reservoir on Sunday, October 26.

John was a founder member of the Rotary Club of Rugby Dunsmore and the campaign to End Polio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotarians meet with members of his family on the Sunday nearest to World Polio Day to walk in his memory and raise funds for End Polio Now.

The John Clutton Memorial Walk is being held on Sunday, October 26.

As part of World Polio Day on October 24, Rugby Borough Council will switching on a light bathing Rugby Town Hall in purple light.

Past District Governors Paul and Bala Jaspa will be addressing members on the End Polio Campaign.

All are welcome to join in the memorial walk, meeting at 10am. To find out more about the campaign to end polio go to www.endpolionow.org and to get involved in Rotary visit www.rotarygbi.org/join

For more information, contact Rotarian Simon Maguire by emailing [email protected]