Ensuring business voices are heard through the Local Business Forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Windrum, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce's north Warwickshire Local Business Forum, says businesses have a big part to play in shaping the future of the region and urges local business leaders to use their voice.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly, I’d like to wish everyone a happy and prosperous New Year and, also, pay my congratulations to our former local MP Marcus Jones who received a knighthood over the festive period.

One of my final duties of 2024 as chair of the Local Business Forum was to meet with Rachel Taylor, the Labour MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, at her local constituency office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was one of a small group of business leaders invited in to offer a perspective from companies in the region, reflecting on the first few months of the new Government and, more importantly, looking ahead to the coming year and beyond.

Sarah Windrum

First and foremost, I always think it is a positive sign when a local MP wants to hear the views of businesses because we are at the sharp end of investment and recruitment decisions – and it’s the wealth that gets created by business that goes towards the public services we all rely on.

We covered a range of topics in the discussion from the recent Budget through to skills and employability.

The general feeling on the Budget was that it was trailed for too long and created a gloomy picture for the economy so soon after the new Government came into power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, what followed, was businesses being hit by rising costs – notably the minimum wage increase and employers’ National Insurance contributions.

Of course, as business leaders, we understand that health, education, and infrastructure, are all vital to the success of our businesses as well as the wellbeing of the nation, and we appreciate that some of the cost burden will fall to us.

But there is a real feeling now that we need stability and certainty and, therefore, we need to know that the Government is not going to increase business taxation again and again throughout the Parliament.

Rachel Taylor has, herself, run businesses and understands where we are coming from which is good to hear. We need more political leaders who understand the challenges we face in creating wealth and prosperity for our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the questions posed to us was on the outlook for the region and what we, as a group of businesses, see as the positives moving forward.

The promise to invest, invest, invest and to get Britain building are exciting opportunities and the Government needs to move the dial on that narrative in the new year.

From my perspective and through my day job, I can see the positive developments that are coming through at HORIBA MIRA and I can see how this region has the potential to be a powerhouse on EVs and other future technologies, such as hydrogen.

So, as we reach the halfway stage of a very tumultuous decade so far, I believe we can look forward with confidence and I am pleased that we’ve already started an open dialogue with one of our local MPs. If you have thoughts to raise, please get in touch through the Chamber to ensure all our voices are heard.