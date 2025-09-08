Entries set to open for Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards

Entries will open later this month for a major regional awards programme that proved to be a roaring success in its first year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards 2026 will be launched at a special event on Thursday, September 18, at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry with entries opening the following day.

The awards, presented by the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, attracted hundreds of entries in their first year and the celebration event was enjoyed by more than 600 people from business, civic life and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries for the ten award categories will then close on Friday, November 28 before being independently and impartially judged. Categories include:

The 2025 winners celebrate on stage. Photo: Chamber of Commerce

The People First - Commitment to Workforce Award

The Global Player – Export Business of the Year Award

The Planet Saver – Green Business of the Year Award

The Rapid Riser – Start-up or Scale-up Business of the Year Award

The Problem Solver – Business Diversification Award

The Equality Trailblazer – EEDI Business of the Year Award

The Community Champion – Community Business of the Year Award

The Not-For-Profit Champion – Community Organisation of the Year Award

The Creative and Culture Activator – Creative and Cultural Award

The Inspirational Individual – C&W Businessperson of the Year Award and Community Person of the Year Award

The Awards Celebration Evening will take place on Thursday, April 23 at the Belgrade Theatre and will, once again, be a showcase of everything that is great about Coventry and Warwickshire – including culture, entertainment, food and the handing out of the awards.

Four high profile sponsors have already been secured in Coventry Building Society, Genesis Employment, Lawton Tubes and omnigo - a trusted partner of card payment company Dojo. Further sponsorship opportunities are available.

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching the Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our inaugural event earlier this year was a true celebration of so much that is great about our region. It was more than an awards night – it brought people together and showed off so many of the amazing businesses, community groups, culture and entertainment that we have to offer.

“So, if you thought about entering last year and didn’t get round to it, make sure you do so this time round. And, if you were part of it the first time round you know you don’t want to miss out this time!

“It’s one we are all really looking forward to!”

Laura Elliot, CEO of the Belgrade Theatre, said: “We are really pleased to be partnering, once again, with the Chamber on this fantastic event. It was an honour to be able to host so many people and businesses from across Coventry and Warwickshire at this year’s inaugural Awards, and we can’t wait to do it all over again next year.

“I’ve no doubt it will be a fantastic celebration of all the incredible work that goes on in our region, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Belgrade.”

For more information on the awards and sponsorship opportunities go to: cw-chamber.co.uk/awards/