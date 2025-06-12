Everybody's talking about the vibrant and empowering musical next up at Rugby Theatre

An empowering musical about following your dreams is next up from the talented performers at Rugby Theatre.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie introduces us to 16-year-old Jamie, who lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie harbours an unusual dream – to be a drag queen.

But first he must find the confidence to be his true self beyond the walls of his home.

“The first time I saw ‘Jamie’ I fell in love with the show,” says director Kevin Bright.

Some of the cast at Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Picture: Martin Pulley.

“It takes you on an emotional rollercoaster. Jamie has big dreams and faces so many challenges. Alongside him are a cast of incredible characters, who are funny, sad, brave and sometimes nasty. But the feeling of following your hopes and dreams is the essence of this story.”

Supported by his loving mother, Margaret, and his best friend, Pritti, Jamie strives to embrace his true self despite facing bullying and prejudice. The musical explores themes of identity, acceptance and resilience, with heartfelt storytelling, catchy songs and energetic dances.

“Jamie is played by 16-year-old Louis Dutton, who has taken the role and flown with it,” says Kevin.

“And there are many talented youngsters throughout the show. In fact we were so blown away by the talent and ‘street’ attitude at the auditions that we could have cast it twice over. We decided to go with as many as our stage could take, and they are incredible.”

The adult cast is made up of a mix of ‘new to Rugby theatre’ talent and a few familiar faces, all putting their hearts and souls into the show.

“The songs are so catchy you feel like you know them right from the start,” continues Kevin.

“The script is hilarious, with so many fabulous characters. The singing and dancing are amazing, and I think audiences will love every minute.”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie runs from June 14-21, with a matinee performance on Saturday, June 21. Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234, and via www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.