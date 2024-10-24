Everyone Active encourages the older generation in Warwick to get active

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local leisure provider Everyone Active is encouraging a greater number of over 60s to become physically and mentally active, with the launch of its Age is Just a Number campaign.

Now in its fourth year, the campaign celebrates the senior demographic by showcasing their fitness stories and proving what can be achieved by staying active into later life.

It launched on Saturday, October 5 – the same weekend as Silver Sunday, the national day for older people – and will run until Sunday, November 17.

St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre and Castle Farm Leisure Centre – run by leading operator Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick District Council – are encouraging the older generation to visit their local centre and enjoy the wide range of activities on offer.

These include senior multi-sport sessions, as well as senior badminton, table tennis and swimming.

Ben Moore, Everyone Active’s activity and wellbeing manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active.

“Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.

“This campaign aims to inspire people to try a new activity or engage in simple exercises each week at home, helping people of all abilities discover the different ways they can enjoy exercise.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Leisure at Warwick District Council added: “Maintaining an active lifestyle is key to boosting health in later years, we are therefore delighted that Everyone Active has launched this proactive campaign to get people moving! I would strongly recommend a visit either online or in person to Castle Farm, St Nicholas Park or Newbold Comyn to find out what is on offer at your local facility, as there really is something for everybody no matter what your age and ability.”

With more than 230 centres across the country, Everyone Active offers activities for all ages, as well as specialised classes designed to appeal to older people.

x