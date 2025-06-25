Everyone Active to run Oakley School Sports Centre

Leisure operator Everyone Active is now managing Oakley School Sports Centre in Warwick district.

The award-winning company took over operations of the dual use site on 28 April, following Stowe Valley Multi Academy Trust signing a Community Use Agreement with Warwick District Council, which granted permission for facilities to be used by the community on evenings and weekends.

Everyone Active now operates the site from Monday to Friday (6pm-10pm) and on Saturdays and Sundays (9am to 1pm on both days), with bookings already proving popular.

Facilities available for hire during these times are the all-weather football pitch, four-court sports hall and spacious group exercise studio. Outdoors, a multi-use games area, three tennis courts and three netball courts can also be used.

Alex Fuoco-Lang, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have begun operating Oakley School Sports Centre and to see our fantastic partnership with Warwick District Council continue to go from strength to strength.

“We’re dedicated to increasing opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and interests to stay active, more often. This new partnership is a positive step on that journey as we endeavour to offer more top-quality leisure facilities in the Warwick district.”

Councillor Jim Sinnott, Portfolio Holder for Safer, Healthier and Active Communities, added: “It’s fantastic to be able to provide the community with another modern sports facility to use at evenings and weekends. With new housing developments in the Oakley School area, this provides a local facility for residents, reducing the need for them to travel for recreation and exercise.”

Everyone Active also operates Castle Farm Leisure Centre, St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre and Edmondscote Athletics Track in partnership with Warwick District Council.

To enquire about a session at the centre, visit: Oakley School Sports Centre - Everyone Active The all-weather pitch can be booked from 6pm to 9pm.