"Everything must go!" Children's clothes shop that started life on a Rugby market stall is closing down

A children’s clothes shop that started life on Rugby Market is closing down.

Linda Malik, who runs Eliza Doolittle in Albert Street, is retiring after decades in the business.

The shop, that sells brands not available on the high street, was set up by Linda’s mother, Isabel Gill.

Linda said: “The lease on our shop expires next month and I have decided it's finally time to retire.

Closing down sale at the shop.

“At the moment we're frantically sorting out and reducing everything as it all must be go. Lots of gorgeous summer styles still from baby to 10 years, some winter bits and wooden toys to perhaps put away for Christmas.”

The shop is open from 10am to 4.30pm, Tuesday to Saturday.