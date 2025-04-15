Exact Logistics expands award-winning services through new Fortec membership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exact Logistics, the Rugby-based palletised freight specialist, has become a shareholder member of the Fortec network, as it continues to expand its established service offering.

As an additional part of its growth plan, Exact Logistics also became part of OnLogistics, which provides long-term opportunities for business expansion and enhances its service offering, including warehousing, order fulfilmentand e-commerce.

Located just 12 miles from Fortec’s Northampton hub, Exact Logistics has been providing distribution services to businesses across Coventry and Warwickshire and internationally since 2009, benefitting from rapid growth thanks to its knowledge of the region and track record of delivering quality services.

The Fortec membership supports Exact Logistics ambitious growth goals, enabling the business to further expand its delivery capabilities, improve vehicle efficiencies and maximise the distribution opportunities available.

(L to R): Samuel Mann, Karen Shuter, Nick Bennett, Directors of Exact Logistics.

With over 14 years of experience in the logistics industry, the business operates under the ethos of Communicate, Deliver and Care, with a commitment to providing quality services throughout the UK and internationally.

As an established Pall-Ex shareholder member since 2019, Exact Logistics prides itself on delivering increasingly high service levels to the network, often achieving 100% across all KPI measures and ranking top of the Pall-Ex national performance league tables. In recognition of the hauliers success, Exact Logistics received both the Operational Excellence and Commercial Excellence awards for the Central region at the Pall-Ex Group conference last year.

Karen Shuter, Director at Exact Logistics, commented: “Exact Logistics is delighted to be joining the Fortec network after six successful years with Pall-Ex. By combining our experience in the area and ability to deliver an exceptional service to all Fortec customers, the membership will support the businesses exciting growth journey.”

“The partnership with Fortec complements our Pall-Ex Group membership, allowing us to bring our award-winning distribution services to an even wider audience, without compromising on quality.”

Michelle Naylor, Pall-Ex Group Managing Director – UK Networks, comments: “We’re thrilled to have Exact Logistics join the Fortec network after seeing the business thrive over the last few years with Pall-Ex. Their excellent reputation within the industry makes them a great addition to the network, and we know the business will bring the same high standards of service they are already providing to their existing partners and customers.”