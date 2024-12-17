Executive education alumni honoured for huge Ukraine aid effort

King Charles has presented Warwick Business School alum Paul Murphy an MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The police chief was awarded the honour in the King's Birthday Honours List for his instrumental role in co-ordinating the delivery of vital fire and rescue equipment to Ukraine.

Paul, who is a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager, spearheaded a monumental effort that saw 119 fire engines and nearly 200,000 pieces of equipment, including boats and a quad bike, shipped to the war-torn country.

“It was totally unexpected to receive an MBE as I was part of a wider team,” said Paul, highlighting the crucial support from the Home Office, UK Fire and Rescue Services, National Fire Chiefs Council, National Resilience, International Search and Rescue, FIRE AID, the Fire Industry Association and numerous international partners. “The delivery of fire engines and equipment to Ukraine wouldn’t have been possible without all the help and support of all my colleagues.

“I have received some lovely letters congratulating me on my award which to be honest made me feel quite emotional. I couldn’t be any prouder at receiving an MBE, but I also recognise that without the relationships, trust and friendships I have made with my local, national and international colleagues, I would not have received this honour.

Warwick Business School

"This was a true collaborative effort. Fire and Rescue Services across the UK stepped up, demonstrating a remarkable spirit of generosity."

More than 300 firefighters volunteered their time to assist with the convoys, showcasing the dedication and compassion within the service.

The first convoy departed the UK in March 2022, carrying a crucial lifeline to Ukraine's beleaguered emergency services.

"We knew we had to act quickly," said Paul, who studied the Executive Leadership Programme WBS delivers with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC). "The situation in Ukraine was dire, and their firefighters were facing unprecedented challenges.

Paul Murphy, MBE

“The Executive Leadership Programme prepares people to be adaptable to the evolving requirements of a modern fire and rescue service. I have experience working with national and international partners but I didn’t expect to be working with Ukraine in such difficult circumstances and needing to adapt quickly to such a dynamic, volatile, uncertain and complex world.”

Co-ordinating such a large-scale operation presented numerous logistical hurdles. Paul and his team meticulously organised the collection and transportation of equipment from fire stations across the country. This involved navigating complex supply chains, ensuring vehicles and equipment met rigorous safety standards, and adhering to strict customs regulations.

"We faced numerous challenges," added Paul. "From securing transportation and obtaining necessary permits to ensuring the safety of our volunteers, every step of the process required careful planning and meticulous attention to detail."

Despite these obstacles, the convoys continued, carrying a steady stream of vital equipment to Ukraine. Fire engines, breathing apparatus, protective clothing, and other essential gear were delivered to those on the frontlines, providing crucial support to emergency responders battling the ongoing conflict.

The impact of the UK's support has been significant. With numerous fire stations destroyed and hundreds of firefighters killed or injured, the donated equipment provides a lifeline for emergency responders battling the ongoing conflict.

"The situation in Ukraine is devastating," said Paul. "Their firefighters are operating under incredibly dangerous conditions with limited resources. I cannot begin to understand the horrors of living in a war zone, the Ukrainian firefighters on the frontline are facing extremely dangerous situations with old or worn equipment whilst the workload of Ukrainian firefighters has grown significantly since the start of the war

“The equipment we provided offers them a fighting chance, enabling them to continue their vital work despite the immense challenges they face.

“The latest convoy in April 2024 was the biggest ever single donation of fire and rescue equipment from the UK - a total of 30 vehicles and more than 2,800 items of equipment, including boats with engines and a quad bike.

"This award belongs to the entire team – every firefighter, every support staff member, and every partner who contributed to this incredible effort. It is a testament to the dedication and compassion of the entire fire service community."Discover more about our Change Makers at www.wbs.ac.uk