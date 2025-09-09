Exhall Junior School celebrates joining Griffin Schools Trust in exciting new chapter

Exhall Junior School in Exhall, Warwickshire, is proud to announce officially joining the Griffin Schools Trust (GST) – a family of award-winning primary and secondary schools across the Midlands and the South East, with 92% rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted – marking a new era of collaboration and opportunity for the pupils, staff, parents and wider school community.

Following the application to the Department for Education to move from a maintained local authority school to the Trust, and a formal consultation with stakeholders at the school earlier in the year, the school’s Governors were pleased to acknowledge that the families and wider community overwhelmingly supported the proposal to join GST.

On September 1, the junior school was welcomed into the Griffin Schools family, becoming the Trust’s thirteenth school.

Commenting on the beginning of this new era for the school, Laura Baker-Hill, the incoming Head, said: "These are exciting times at Exhall Junior. We will continue on the school’s journey, working alongside the other GST schools.

Laura Baker-Hill, Headteacher

"The passionate and dedicated family here at Exhall, are fully committed to providing the very best for our pupils, and we look forward to the added strength and support being part of the Trust will bring."

Griffin Schools Trust CEO, Anne Powell, said: "We’re all thrilled to welcome Exhall Junior School to GST. The school’s commitment to its pupils and its sense of community make it a fantastic addition to our Trust. We’re excited about all that we can achieve together.

"Parents and carers can be assured that the school will retain its unique identity and values, while benefiting from additional resources, training and curriculum enrichment opportunities through the Trust. The school and Trust would like to thank staff, families and governors for their support during the transition process."

On announcing the partnership, Amanda Gardiner, Chair of Governors said: "The Board is delighted that Exhall Juniors is now part of GST – an established, innovative and collaborative Trust. The school can look forward to further developing the education and learning it provides. Being part of a large, strong family of schools will create fantastic opportunities for the pupils and staff, now and in the future."

Pupils playing

Built on three founding pillars of ‘Proud Traditions, Wide Horizons, High Achievement’, Griffin Schools Trust is committed to creating and sustaining ‘great schools’ which provide every pupil with an outstanding education, and the opportunity to discover and develop their talents and confidence, and contribute to society.

All GST schools provide exceptional teaching and learning through a broad curriculum, and a rich programme of free extra-curricular activities. With high quality pastoral care and inspiring environments, pupils feel valued and empowered to thrive, and staff are motivated and supported to advance their own knowledge and skills as well as their pupils’ achievement.