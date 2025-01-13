'Expect non-stop laughter in this dazzling show': Enchanting panto at Rugby Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families are invited to climb on their magic carpets and head to Rugby Theatre for an unforgettable show.

The pantomime Aladdin runs from January 24 - February 2 and tells the story of a mischievous street urchin on a wild journey from the streets of Agrobah to the glittering Cave of Wonders, as he tries to win the heart of Princess Yasmin.

Director Emma Bright said: “With dazzling costumes, toe-tapping songs and silly jokes, this family-friendly show has everything you need for a magical night out!”

“Expect larger- than-life characters, plenty of audience participation (oh yes there is!) and non-stop laughter.”

Widow Twankey played by Steve Bradnam, Abanazar played by Ashley Hirons and Aladdin played by Gemma Tilleys. Picture: Rob Warner.

Lavish scenery, ridiculous slapstick and memorable musical numbers with a live band all help Aladdin on his high-flying quest from rags to riches.

The adult cast are joined by local youngsters from the Carrie Bianco Stage School, providing impressive dance routines.

There’s also a free meet and greet in the theatre bar after the show, where audience members can get a selfie with their favourite hero, heroine or villain.

“This is a great show for the whole family,” continues Emma.

“There are a few bangs and flashes, but nothing is too scary, although parents might want to think about ear defenders for very young children. We have a limited number of booster seats which are free to use, or parents can bring their own.

“Tickets are selling fast, so get yours before they vanish faster than Aladdin’s magic carpet!”

Aladdin runs from January 24 - February 2, with discounts available for groups of four or more.

Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234, or www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.