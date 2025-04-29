EZOO partners with OVO to offer discounted public charging

The EZOO team charge an electric vehicle

Coventry-based EZOO, the premium EV subscription and salary sacrifice firm, has partnered with OVO to help customers tackle rising energy costs and make EV charging easier and more accessible than ever before.

The agreement will see a 10% discount applied to public charging rates with OVO Charge. To take advantage of the deal, customers simply have to download the OVO Charge app, sign up,* enter a custom discount code and charge up for less from a choice of more than 50,000 fast, rapid and ultra-rapid charge points nationwide.

Valid for 12 months from the date of receiving the code, the move could see the average motorist save up to £240 on their annual public charging costs.**

Lash Saranna, co-founder and CEO of EZOO, commented: “With the energy price cap having risen in April, public charging costs are increasing proportionally. While still far more cost effective per mile than petrol or diesel, we appreciate that rising rates create an unnecessary barrier in the transition to electrification.

“With the ambition of making the switch to EV quick and easy for busy motorists, we’ve partnered with OVO to tackle the issue head on. By covering the cost of OVO’s Light Boost plan on behalf of our customers, we want to make charging on-the-go easy and show that running an EV doesn’t have to cost the earth.

“Indeed, with the average salary sacrifice customer already able to save up to 60% compared to leasing through private leasing agreement, getting behind the wheel of a new plug-in car is good for the environment and good for your finances too!”

Renowned as the premium EV subscription and salary sacrifice firm, EZOO was founded with the ambition of making the switch to electrification accessible for everyone. For more information about EZOO, or the company’s fully flexible EV subscription and salary sacrifice solutions, visit: www.ezoo.uk.