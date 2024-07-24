Faire and Goodly Built: An incomplete history of St Mary’s Warwick' by Tim Clark
Faire and Goodly Built is the fascinating and thought-provoking story of the collegiate church of St. Mary, Warwick, until its rebuilding after the Great Fire of 1694.
Author Tim Clark discusses the many influences on how the church looks today and what makes St. Mary’s unique.
He also considers the church’s relationship with the earldom of Warwick, the town, and the townspeople, and in doing so introduces us to some memorable characters.
This thoroughly researched text is enhanced by 77 illustrations, most in colour.
Tim Clark has an MA in West Midlands history from the University of Birmingham, and is a volunteer guide at St. Mary’s.
Available at: www.brewinbooks.com.
