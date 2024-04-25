Families flock to college for lambing event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 3,000 visitors attended the two-day family friendly event at the college’s Nethermorton Farm.

The thousands of visitors had the chance to hold new born lambs and meet the ewes who have been busy this lambing season.

Visitors also took advantage of the opportunity to get up close and personal with other exotic animals at the animal centre, including meerkats, raccoon dogs, lizards and reptiles.

Charlotte and Alana cuddling a lamb

Local businesses, traders and charities showcased their services and products at a busy farmers market.

More than 20 traders featured in the farmers market, providing a spotlight on the best local food and craft products.

Carpentry staff and students also hosted a toy tractor workshop, giving visitors the chance the hone their carpentry skills and make the perfect souvenir to remember the lambing and animals weekend. The event was supported by college staff and students.

Daniel Hale, farm manager at Nethermorton Farm, said: “We had a wonderful weekend and would like to thank everyone that supported this year’s event.

Alex (6) and dad Paris holding a lamb

“The event was hosted slightly later in the year but it still proved as popular as ever before, with thousands of people getting the chance to explore our farm here at Moreton Morrell College.

“Our lambing and animals weekend continues to go from strength to strength, and it was lovely to welcome back some familiar faces and some new ones too!

“Planning is already underway for next year’s event and we look forward to welcoming everyone back again in April 2025.”