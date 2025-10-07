Families get stuck into second chapter of Rugby Literary Festival

Over the past decade or more, particularly since Rugby First set up shop 20 years ago, the town centre has gained a reputation as an arts and live performance venue; a place where there is always something going on.

The second outing of the town’s annual literary festival over the weekend has added to that reputation.

Calling upon the capacity of the town’s many writers, published and unpublished, Rugby First collated the aspirations of the town’s latent writing talent and the borough council’s town-centre ambitions, to put together a festival that attracted the interest of readers and writers from Rugby and beyond.

The Café Writers of Rugby, a local group of new and experienced writers, who meet fortnightly to explore the craft of writing and to discuss the progress of their work, took the side-chapel of St Andrew’s Church as their stage to present readings of their work.

Donna Ashcroft, Bella Osbourne and Julie Caplin. Below: Ian Ward, the Travelling Poet, Fran Neatherway and John Howes.

Leading Organiser of Café Writers, John Howes, said. “Overall, we were delighted with the event. Our talented group of writers performed stories, poems and memoir, which were appreciated by the audience.

"We also launched our new book of autobiographies called Real Lives which is now on sale at Amazon.”

Ian Ward, AKA The Travelling Poet, is a former Birmingham Social Worker who was inspired by Spike Milligan and took up writing poetry when he retired four years ago. He

was in town to promote his book, entitled Light and Darkness.

Three of Britain’s top rom-com fiction writers, Donna Ascroft, Julie Caplin and Bella Osborne, shared their experiences in the unforgiving world of book publishing.