Families have a hopping good time at free Easter event

By Jaikuran Randhawa
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:15 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 16:32 BST
Local housing provider Orbit partnered with Spring Housing for a fun-filled Easter event for the community at the Fred Winter Centre in Stratford-upon-Avon.
Children and their families hopped along to the Fred Winter Centre in Stratford-upon-Avon to enjoy a free Easter event organised by local not-for-profit housing provider Orbit in partnership with Spring Housing.

A basket-full of fun activities was on offer including family crafts, a colouring competition, story time, an Easter bonnet making competition and an Easter egg hunt with a prize for every child taking part.

Laura Read, Place Area Lead for Orbit commented: “It was really lovely to see children having some Easter fun and getting artistic with their Easter creations. It was great to see some new faces at the Fred Winter Centre too which is a fantastic community resource that offers lots of support for local people – including our Better Days service which offers Orbit customers free help on a range of issues including managing finances, health and wellbeing, employability and skills.”

For more information about Orbit’s Better Days support visit: www.orbitcustomerhub.org.uk/help-support

