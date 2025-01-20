Family donate £10,000 for The Myton Hospices’ Myton at Home service in memory of loved one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John O’Sullivan and his two children, Hannah and Tom, have donated £10,000 to The Myton Hospices for their Myton at Home service, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care in the comfort of the patient’s home, after the charity cared for their wife and mum, Julie O’Sullivan.

The family want to raise awareness for this vital service and are hoping to fundraise further to match this total with the support of friends, family and colleagues.

John explained: “Most people in the area know of Myton, you see them everywhere. But many people don’t realise support is available to help you care for your loved ones at home, and the value the Myton at Home service brings to families like mine.

"We want more people to be aware of this amazing service and all it has to offer.”

(L-R) John O'Sullivan and Myton at Home Nurse Andy Houghton

Andy Houghton, Myton at Home Clinical Nurse Practitioner, said: “We are incredibly grateful to John, Hannah and Tom for their generous donation and unwavering support.

"Many people, like Julie, wish to spend their final days at home, surrounded by loved ones, and having this service available in our local community is truly invaluable. The support from people like John and his family enables us to continue providing this care to people when they need us most, now and in the future.”

In 2015, Julie O’Sullivan was diagnosed with Stage 4 Thymoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the thymus, a gland that is part of the immune system.

Julie’s husband, John, said: “Julie had been living relatively well for about nine years, we would go on holiday and enjoy life as much as we could. During this time, we sadly knew what the outcome would be and even looked around Warwick Myton Hospice five years ago as an option for when the time came.

"We knew Julie wanted to die at home, but we all agreed that Warwick Myton Hospice would be a good place to be if we weren’t able to keep her comfortable at home.”

In 2024, Julie spent time in hospital before she discharged herself in August. The family considered trying to arrange a bed at Warwick Myton Hospice until a doctor mentioned the Myton at Home service, offering an alternative that allowed Julie to receive care in her own home.

Julie’s daughter, Hannah, added: “We had no idea Myton offered an at home service, thinking the only place for mum would be Warwick Myton Hospice. But we all knew mum would be happiest and most comfortable at home. The team came out to us the very same day mum was discharged from hospital.”

Julie initially received daily visits from the Myton at Home Team, which gradually increased to three times a day as she became more unwell.

John continued: “The team were amazing, the nurses, Andy, Harriet, Tammy and Michelle, were incredible. As well as the medical side of things, they dealt with her personal care too. It preserved us as a family, respecting Julie’s dignity.

"The trust we put into them to care for Julie was massive, we couldn’t have kept her at home without them. There were good days and bad days, and they were there through it all.”

Hannah said: “Myton at Home provided an extended level of care that was just so valuable. I remember Michelle even cut mum’s hair at one point! They were all amazing.

"Having the familiarity with the same group of nurses really made her feel comfortable, and they had a laugh with her. It wasn’t doom and gloom all the time and they helped us to find happy moments during what was a very difficult time. They were also incredibly sensitive, talking to us separately about what to expect as she deteriorated, protecting her but keeping us informed.”

After 44 years of marriage to John, Julie died in November 2024, aged 65 years old surrounded by family.

John commented: “We wouldn’t have been able to care for Julie without the Myton at Home team. The kindness they have for families like us going through the worst situation is incredible. Julie was so bubbly, always laughing. She never complained and just got on with it. Myton at Home helped Julie remain herself right up to the very end.”

At Julie’s wake, the family generously matched the amount spent at the bar to make a donation to Myton, with help from John’s business partner. John commented:

“We knew we wanted to collect money for Myton at her wake, and thought this was the best way to do it. Instead of offering an open bar, we asked guests to purchase their drinks and we would donate the same amount that they spent to Myton. We’re so grateful to everyone who attended Julie’s wake and we’d like to say thank you for contributing to this fundraiser for Myton.”

The Myton Hospices would like to say a huge thank you to John and his family for their incredible generosity, and for sharing their story. Myton’s vital work wouldn’t be possible without the support of the local community.

Find out more about how you can donate to Myton in memory of Julie online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/julieosullivan30

To find out more about the Myton at Home service visit www.mytonhospice.org/home