‘Family is everything’ – veteran gives advice to a happy life on 103rd birthday

William “Len” Evans, a resident at Holly Grange House Care Home in Nuneaton, recently marked an extraordinary milestone—his 103rd birthday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Aberystwyth, Len is the eldest of four siblings. A proud Welshman, Len has always embraced his roots—supporting Wales' national rugby and football teams and singing with the Aberystwyth Male Voice Choir.

Telling the tales of his life, Len said: "During the Second World War, I served in the Transport Corps, where I met the love of my life, Ann, in Halifax. We had two children, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. After the war, I worked over five decades at BT, retiring after 51 years.’"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the special day, Holly Grange House held an afternoon celebration featuring a live singer, where Len joined in a rendition of Calon Lân. Later that evening, Len enjoyed a private family party in the home's Tea Room.

Len's home-made Welsh themed cake

Len was deeply touched to receive a signed card from the Wales Rugby Team, a pennant, badge, and book from the Football Association of Wales, and a personal letter from HRH The Prince of Wales, extending birthday wishes.

Known around the care home for his warm smile, love for the Welsh language, and cheerful nature, Len says the secret to a long and happy life is simple: “Family is everything—and as long as you have them and your health, you will be fine.”

Helen Blundell, the General Manager at Holly Grange House, added: "It was an honour to celebrate Len’s 103rd birthday with him. He’s a much-loved member of our Holly Grange House family—always ready with a smile and a story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re delighted we could mark this incredible milestone with a celebration that reflected the spirit of such a remarkable gentleman.’"

Len opening his birthday cards.

You can meet Len and other residents of Holly Grange House during the home’s Cake and Coffee Afternoon, every Wednesday from 2pm, where all are welcome for light refreshments and conversation.

To find out more, call 02477 102293, email [email protected], visit the website, or simply pop into the home on Tuttle Hill, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, CV10 0HJ.

Holly Grange House care home in Nuneaton offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Holly Grange House offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.