Family lawyer gives advice to co-parents on Christmas child arrangements

A Leamington Spa family lawyer has given her advice to people who are looking at how to navigate festive parenting arrangements with a former partner.

Sophia Mellor, head of family law at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said that if parents were involved in a dispute around festive arrangements for children, it is now too late to apply for a judge to rule on the situation – but there are still ways in which the law can still assist.

She said: “When disputes arise around arrangements for the children, the preference should always be for discussion between the two ex-partners to help reach an amicable solution which is right for their family, however those arrangements look.

“The focus should always be on the welfare of the children, as this is the priority of the court when considering an application on a matter like this.

Sophia Mellor, head of family law at Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington Spa

“If talking and reaching a mutually acceptable arrangement isn’t possible or creates conflict, then professional input may be required. Mediation can be considered, and there are also other forms of dispute resolution that may be helpful, including ‘collaborative law’.”

Many family law solicitors are approved collaborative lawyers, which means they work with co-parents to resolve their issues out of court.

This involves both parents hiring a family lawyer each and all parties then meeting to negotiate a solution. The aim is to work towards the right solution for the family, rather than giving a forum for parents to argue their respective cases.

Sophia said: “No two families are the same, so the aim of a collaborative lawyer is to work with these families to find the solution which causes the least disruption to the children and the least amount of upset to everyone involved.

“If you find yourself in a situation in which you are experiencing difficulties of this type at the eleventh hour before the Christmas holidays, I recommend taking advice from a solicitor as soon as possible to see whether collaborative law can help you find a way forward.”