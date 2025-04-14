Family secure new home with a view in Nuneaton

B&DWM - SGB-25343 - The Thrower family walking the dogs at Saxon View in Nuneaton

A family of four have made the move to a new Warwickshire community to make the most of the rural surroundings.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy (39) and Anne (40) Thrower have taken their next step on the property ladder, having moved from Chelmsley Wood in Solihull to Nuneaton along with their children, Ellie (14) and Ronnie (11), and two rescue dogs, Trixie and Tara.

Enjoying the green, open space on their doorstep, the Transport Manager and Administratornow have space for their family to grow at Barratt Homes’ established Saxon View development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy said: “Our new home has fantastic views over Whittleford Park. It’s where we take the dogs for their walks and, as we are on top of the hill, we get great sunset views.

B&DWM - SGB-25275 - The Thrower family in their new home at Saxon View in Nuneaton

“We have a great little community feel here, and everyone is very friendly. Both of our children have moved schools, and they are fantastic. They have settled in really well.

“It was definitely time for us to move. We had been in the same house for a long time and needed a change. We also wanted to be closer to family.”

Guy and Anne bought a home off-plan, long before construction had finished on their property, which gave them greater opportunities to personalise their house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They purchase a Norbury style home; a unique three-storey, three bedroom property with the entire top floor dedicated to the main bedroom with a dressing area and en-suite. A Norbury is a great solution for a family like the Throwers, with older children benefiting from their own independent spaces to complete schoolwork or relax away from the hustle and bustle of a busy family home.

B&DWM - SGB-25319 - Guy, Anne, Ellie and Ronnie outside of their new Barratt home in Nuneaton

Guy continued: “Our first home was non-standard construction and difficult to mortgage with main lenders. This new home gives us everything we wanted and a lot that our previous property didn’t offer.

“We watched our house be built from eight bricks high to the home it is now. Buying off-plan meant we could choose the gold standard kitchen, with features such as soft-closing drawers.

“The space the Norbury provides was key for us. The children having a double bedroom each was a big plus, as Ronnie’s bedroom in our old house was a small box room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having the top floor to ourselves is a blessing with my work pattern starting at 4am. It means not waking the children up as I leave for work, and not hearing the TV or the family in the living room when I go to bed earlier.”

What’s more, Guy and Anne purchased their former property in 2006, so they are set to reap the benefits of a much more energy-efficient home at Saxon View.

Guy added: “Our previous bills for gas and electric were around £200 a month but our new bills are £150 a month currently, and that was the cost throughout the winter.

“We love living here, it’s quiet and we have more space for our family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having transformed the Camp Hill area of Nuneaton with a series of developments over a 15-year period, Barratt Homes now has only four properties remaining at Saxon View before it is completely sold out.

Whilst being an hour away from London Euston Station by train, home buyers can enjoy Nuneaton’s many amenities and a peaceful retreat to return to after a day of work.

There is currently a selection of three bedroom properties available with prices starting from £270,000.

For more information about the final properties available, call the sales team on 033 3355 8478 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Warwickshire.