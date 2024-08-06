Famous pig who jumped fence and fathered 70 piglets gets a new home in Warwickshire
Blanket, who became a media sensation in 2021 when he jumped a farm fence and fathered 70 piglets, has arrived at Lucky Tails Alpacas in Atherstone, and already has a new girlfriend.
The popular animal experience boasts an impressive roster of animals including alpacas, meerkats, goats and mini donkeys.
And the farm can now add a celebrity pig to its number.
Owner Sarah Booth, who has run the attraction with her family for ten years, said: "Blanket is taking it all in his stride and already has a new girlfriend called Doreen so watch this space for piglets.
"I don't think any of our pigs are too star struck by his arrival, I haven't seen any of them ask for his autograph, but he is settling in really well."
Blanket previously lived at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, Bucks, which is the UK's leading breeder of miniature pigs.
To keep the farm happy and healthy there must be a rotation of breeding boars and sows every so often, but farm owner Olivia Mikhail admits that she was sad to see Blanket leave.
She said: "Blanket has been such a star at Kew Little Pigs, so we are really sad to see him leave. He has such a happy home at Lucky Tails Alpacas though, and we can't wait to hear about all that he does next. A girlfriend already, good going Blanket!"
To find out more about Lucky Tails Alpacas go to www.luckytailsalpacafarm.co.uk
To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com
