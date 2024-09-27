Farmer’s wife and Leamington Spa care home resident ploughs through memory lane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington Spa care home resident and farmer’s wife spent an afternoon with some of her favourite animals.

When Jane Dean, aged 83, a resident at Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, told team members she wanted to spend the day with farm animals, the team quickly got to work to arrange a special trip to Hatton Country World.

Jane, who was born in Lingfield, moved to Devon and married her husband and farmer, Christopher Tidd, in 1962. After meeting on a skiing holiday, they raised three children together on a dairy farm in Devon, and had cows, goats and sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane’s career saw her work as a physiology lecturer, physiotherapist, and a psychiatric nurse – but she loved living on a farm with her family and looking after the animals.

Priors House

On the day, Jane, Vivien and Vernon enjoyed feeding the goats, watching a birds of prey display and cuddling guinea pigs.

Jane said: “I really enjoyed the trip! It brought back memories of my family goat – they’re my favourite animal!”

The visit was part of the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past career or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “It was wonderful to see Jane in her element, showing everyone around the farm and wowing the team with farming facts.

“At Priors House, we regularly organise activities and events that promote positive wellbeing and bring back happy memories from resident’s careers and younger years. It has been so rewarding to see how much of a positive impact the ‘Wishing Tree’ Initiative has in creating new memories for residents.

“The visit brought back many memories for Jane, and she shared many lovely stories about living on a farm with her family. It was a fantastic day that we will all remember for a long time.”

To find out more about Priors House, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Maria Cridge, on 01926 675 217 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priors House, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more, visit careuk.com/priors-house