The family of a woman missing from Southam have issued a heartfelt plea.

They are urging Fathayha Begum, 29, who has been missing since July this year, to get in touch.

Fathayha’s family said: “Fathayha is a kind and caring individual with a bright future.

“Fathayha, if you are reading this, we are all so worried about you.

Fathayha Begum.

“Please tell us that you are safe, send any one of us a message or come home to any one of us, no matter what time it is.

“We are here for you, always. We love and care for you very much.”

Fathayha is described as having brown eyes, long brown hair worn longer than in this image, and wearing glasses.

She has links to the West Midlands area and Westminster in London.

Investigating officers believe it is possible that Fathayha may not be using her own name.

If you see Fathayha, call 999 as soon as possible or contact warwickshire.police.uk/report by phone on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

The investigating officer is DC 2483 Turner.