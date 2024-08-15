Feel Good festival helps young author publish first science fiction story

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The successful Feel Good Festival this March, in memory of Steve Boyer, raised over £1100 for creative activities for children. One beneficiary was young author Atharv Shinde.

Together with other children, they were supported by the festival fundraising to attend a creative writing course.

Their book from this course, the First Cyborg Battle, an illustrated science fiction tale of the Killer Cross Union is now available on Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next year’s event, is planned for 26th April. The team will be launching the planning at Oak House on Sunday 18th August with live music hosted by Steve’s sister, Louise Jennings. At the same event, Steve Redshaw will launch an album of songs inspired by his time working with Steve Boyer.