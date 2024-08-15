Feel Good festival helps young author publish first science fiction story
The successful Feel Good Festival this March, in memory of Steve Boyer, raised over £1100 for creative activities for children. One beneficiary was young author Atharv Shinde.
Together with other children, they were supported by the festival fundraising to attend a creative writing course.
Their book from this course, the First Cyborg Battle, an illustrated science fiction tale of the Killer Cross Union is now available on Amazon.
Next year’s event, is planned for 26th April. The team will be launching the planning at Oak House on Sunday 18th August with live music hosted by Steve’s sister, Louise Jennings. At the same event, Steve Redshaw will launch an album of songs inspired by his time working with Steve Boyer.
