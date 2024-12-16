Festive carols in Warwick market square brought Christmas magic to the town

All Saints Choir and Community Band in market square.

Over a hundred people joined the Mayor and Rotary Club last Sunday to dedicate the Lights of Love on the Christmas Tree.

Warwick Mayor Cllr Dave Skinner and Rotary Club President Dick Dixon welcomed over a hundred people last Sunday to a service of dedication in Warwick Market Square for the Lights of Love on the town Christmas tree which remember those we have lost.

A short carol service was led by Revd. Canon Angus Aagaard, Rector of St Mary’s. Readings relating to loss of loved ones were made by Rotarian Dick Dixon, the Mayor, Town Clerk Jayne Topham and Canon Aagaard, which were interspersed by our favourite carols. Warwick Community Band provided the music and members of Emscote and All Saints Junior School choir provided choral support.

There was a good turnout in a mild evening, and as the sun set the lights on the Christmas tree were turned on. The tree donated by Barn Close Nurseries, is now covered with cards donated by people remembering loved ones and will be left up until the New Year.

cards of remembrance

There is still time to place a card on the tree, please complete a form and return to the Tourist Office, Claridges, Torreys, or the Post Office in Warwick. They will stay on the tree until Jan 2nd.

Proceeds will be shared between Myton Hospice and the Mayor’s charities.