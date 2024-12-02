Festive fundraiser hopes to tackle local food crisis

Warm-hearted volunteers have joined forces to support Coventry foodbank with the launch of its latest festive fundraising campaign to help tackle the rising food crisis.

The foodbank is appealing for support to help meet increasing demand through a new fun five-part Micro Musical, filmed in collaboration with two local professional singers.

The fun social media campaign with a serious message, aims to raise awareness as well as thousands of pounds for the foodbank, which has 15 centres throughout the city.

Some 35 people took part in the filming throughout October and November. Coventry singer songwriters Ruth Kelly and Dan Hodges have provided professional vocals for the musical, part one of which will be released on Sunday. (December 1st)

It is hoped the video, which airs in its entirety for the first time on December 11th, will surpass the success of the last year’s video, which raised £13,500.

Spokesman for Coventry foodbank and the project’s coordinator, Rich Smith, said: “For the past few years at Coventry foodbank, we’ve done something a little bit daft and quirky at Christmas to raise awareness of the ongoing problem being faced by thousands of people across our city. Each week, Coventry foodbank is supporting around 500 people in food crisis, and we’re reliant on the generosity of the individuals, organisations and businesses to be able to continue giving that support.

“The Christmas campaign has become a bit of a tradition. Every year I’m asked: ‘What are we going to be doing for a Christmas campaign this year?’ - people are genuinely excited to see what we’re going to do. The Micro Musical is as daft as it sounds, but hopefully also a little touching and heart-warming.”

The series of five short songs - all around a minute in length – will play between December 1st and 9th, each capturing some aspect of the process involved in receiving an emergency food parcel - from driving vans, sorting and packing food, answering phones, coordinating deliveries or being a listening ear to someone needing help – and culminating in the chance to watch a full run-through of the whole musical on December 11th on Facebook, Instagram or at coventryfoodbank.org.uk

Coventry Foodbank Founder Gavin Kibble and staff in the third song, written by Dan Hodges

Rich added: “Across Coventry, we’ve got hundreds of volunteers who regularly give their time to make the foodbank work - the musical is an ode to their incredible, sacrificial work. The songs and videos have been devised and sung as a completely internal project, using the talent and expertise of our volunteers, staff and some professional singers who have given their time to make the musical sparkle.

“Coventry foodbank can only do what we do because of the generosity of others, so if you’re able to, please give to the foodbank this Christmas at coventryfoodbank.org.uk/musical."