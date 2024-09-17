‘Fibromyalgia is life-changing’: Help for people in Rugby with painful condition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mary Clarke set up Rugby Fibromyalgia Support Group in 2007 to act as a signpost to information and resource for people who are affected.
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain and tenderness in the body, as well as other symptoms.
Hilary Brocklehurst now runs the group.
She said: “Although it is not considered life-threatening, getting the diagnosis is life changing. Many people become very lonely.
“We have complex symptoms, chronic fatigue and constant pain.”
Meetings are held at The Workers’ Club in Oliver Street on the second Wednesday of each month from noon-1.30pm and the third Wednesday of each month from 7pm-8.30pm.
"We support each other in a safe and lively meeting,” Hilary added.
"We are all different so our needs and circumstances vary too. Each individual becomes part of a caring, compassionate, and experienced group of friends who will help them
understand and live with Fibromyalgia.”
She said new members will receive a warm welcome. Carers are welcome too.
Contact Hilary on 07938090124 (between 9am -noon and 3pm-5pm) or email [email protected] More information can be found at www.fibromyalgiarugby.wordpress.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.