‘Fibromyalgia is life-changing’: Help for people in Rugby with painful condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People living with a debilitating condition are offered help, support and friendship at a group in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Clarke set up Rugby Fibromyalgia Support Group in 2007 to act as a signpost to information and resource for people who are affected.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain and tenderness in the body, as well as other symptoms.

Hilary Brocklehurst now runs the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The condition can cause chronic fatigue. Picture: Pixabay.

She said: “Although it is not considered life-threatening, getting the diagnosis is life changing. Many people become very lonely.

“We have complex symptoms, chronic fatigue and constant pain.”

Meetings are held at The Workers’ Club in Oliver Street on the second Wednesday of each month from noon-1.30pm and the third Wednesday of each month from 7pm-8.30pm.

"We support each other in a safe and lively meeting,” Hilary added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all different so our needs and circumstances vary too. Each individual becomes part of a caring, compassionate, and experienced group of friends who will help them

understand and live with Fibromyalgia.”

She said new members will receive a warm welcome. Carers are welcome too.

Contact Hilary on 07938090124 (between 9am -noon and 3pm-5pm) or email [email protected] More information can be found at www.fibromyalgiarugby.wordpress.com