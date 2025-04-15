Film-maker Wes Anderson celebrated with 'Wes Anderthon'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event features three Anderson classics: Rushmore (2pm), The Grand Budapest Hotel (4.15pm) and The Royal Tenenbaums (7pm), which will be preceded by a suitably whimsical movie quiz, where Anderson buffs can test their ultimate knowledge of the auteur’s output.
Hailing from Texas, Wes Anderson is one of America’s most idiosyncratic movie-makers. His films typically boast strong ensemble casts, including many repeat collaborators - Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Jeffrey Wright are just some of the actors who’ve made multiple Anderson appearances. Across a dozen movies, he’s also developed a strong and distinctive visual style, which has been much mimicked online.
1998's Rushmore (15) was Anderson's second feature, and marks the screen debut of actor Jason Schwartzman as Max, a troubled Rushmore Academy student who’s put on “sudden death academic probation” by the school’s head (Brian Cox).
The wry Grand Budapest Hotel (15), follows the exploits of hotel concierge Gustave (Ralph Fiennes) and a humble lobby boy (Tony Revolori) at a between-the-wars European hotel. Much lauded, the 2014 film earned four Academy Award wins (from nine nominations), five BAFTAs (including Best Original Screenplay), and a Golden Globe (for Best Film: Comedy or Musical).
Finally, The Royal Tenenbaums (15), from 2001, is Anderson's third feature, and the film that arguably established his reputation as a true original. Combining beautifully observed and witty storytelling with a strong visual flair, it features a multi-award-winning career stand-out performance from the late great Gene Hackman as patriarch Royal Tenenbaum.
Warwick Arts Centre Screen Producer James McEvoy, said: “Wes Anderson has quickly become the first film-maker who comes to mind when you hear the word ‘auteur’, and with good reason. Not only does all his work feature a unique and idiosyncratic style with finely crafted details – from deadpan humour to symmetrical shots and pastel palettes – but it’s hugely enjoyable and accessible too. Whenever he’s got a new story to tell, it’s an event, and we can’t wait to celebrate a few of his best moments.
“And the final screening will also include a Wes Anderson Quiz, where the most whimsically-knowledgeable will be in for a chance to win a very exciting prize!
“So if you can name the third Wilson brother, and spot him in a line-up, or know Wes’ famous university room-mate, come along and test your knowledge against other fans.”
In addition to the triple-bill Wes Anderthon and quiz, Coventry's Warwick Arts Centre will also host one-off screenings of each film featured from Sunday 18 to Thursday, May 22, leading up to the eagerly anticipated release of Anderson’s new film, The Phoenician Scheme (cert tbc) on Friday, May 23.
Described as the story of a family, and a family business, The Phoenician Scheme boasts another impressive ensemble cast, including Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston and Mia Threapleton, in what is bound to be one of 2025’s most acclaimed films.
For tickets and more information, see: warwickartscentre.co.uk