Final homes available at sought-after Warwickshire development

David Wilson Homes is celebrating the success of its Callendar Farm development in Nuneaton, now just nine homes remain for sale.

The established community off Watling Street has captured the hearts of a variety of home buyers, from downsizers and first-time buyers to growing families taking a step up on the property ladder.

To celebrate being down to its final homes, the housebuilder is offering exclusive deals on selected properties at Callendar Farm, including savings of up to £37,000.

Additionally, David Wilson Homes is offering its Kickstart Shared Ownership scheme on the three bedroom Edwards and Logan style properties, in partnership with Legal and General Affordable Homes.

Typical kitchen area in David Wilson Home at Callendar Farm development

Under the scheme, eligible buyers with a maximum household income of £80,000 and who meet the affordability criteria, can purchase up to 75% of a brand-new property and then pay rent on the remaining share.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to see the positive response to our Callendar Farm development, and we couldn’t be happier to witness the community take shape.

“We encourage anyone interested in finding a new property in Warwickshire to visit the development, where they can speak to our expert sales team and discover how they can secure one of the final properties available.”

Located off the Long Shoot, Callendar Farm offers a selection of three and four bedroom homes with easy access to a variety of everyday amenities, including supermarkets, eateries and high street retailers.

Typical street scene at Callendar Farm in Nuneaton

Designed with families in mind, the development is within walking distance of excellent schooling options. Its prime location also provides convenient access to Nuneaton and Hinckley train stations, offering efficient links to Leicester and Birmingham.