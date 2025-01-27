Final Shared Ownership homes secured at Kenilworth development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housing association Platform Home Ownership is celebrating a successful partnership with five-star developer Miller Homes, after the final Shared Ownership homes were secured at a development in Kenilworth.

In partnership with the high-quality housebuilder, Platform has helped to meet the increased demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in Warwickshire, with an offering of six versatile, spacious, energy-efficient homes across a multitude of styles at the Southcrest development.

Designed and built by Miller Homes to cater to the needs of a diverse range of buyers, the mixture of charming two- and three-bedroom homes are within the tranquil Warwickshire countryside, just over a mile from the centre of Kenilworth, with Coventry, Warwick and Leamington Spa slightly further afield.

Situated just off Cannadine Road, the joint venture has helped first-time buyers, commuters, downsizers, young families and more secure their dream home in an area that allows them to cherish the blend of rural and urban living.

Interior of a Platform Home Ownership property in Warwickshire.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing a 179% increase in sales through at this stage of the 2024/25 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Buyers had a range of styles to choose from at Southcrest, all of which include contemporary fittings, ample space for storage and the versatility to rooms to be utilised for a range of purposes.

Jasmin Jandu, Sales Consultant for Platform, said: “The Southcrest development offers the perfect blend of rural living and the convenience of a charming town.

“We’re grateful to have worked alongside Miller Homes to deliver these beautiful homes, helping individuals and families secure their dream space in this great location.

“The popularity of this development reflects the increased demand for Shared Ownership, which is continuing to become a more viable route towards homeownership, and we’re looking forward to extending our support for homebuyers at our ongoing and future developments.”

Each home is fully-fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, with allocated parking and a 10-year build warranty, which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

Kenilworth is home to a number of amenities that mean the modern homebuyer never has to venture too far for what they need, with a large supermarket, pharmacy, dental and medical centre all within a five-minute drive.

Even closer is the popular Kenilworth Castle, great for days out with the family, with two primary schools, a secondary school and nursery all within walking distance.

Platform has homes coming soon at Whitley Mews in Baginton. For more information, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/whitley-mews-baginton.

