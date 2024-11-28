Find the pawfect Christmas Gift for the dog lover in your life by sponsoring Barnaby at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Barnaby is Dogs Trust Kenilworth's Sponsor Dog.

With Christmas shopping now on the agenda for many, Dogs Trust Kenilworth has the perfect gift for dog lovers – sponsoring one of the dogs currently in the charity’s care.

Dogs Trust’s ‘Sponsor A Dog Scheme’ is a meaningful gift for the canine connoisseur in your life. Not only will you be supporting the charity to care for thousands of dogs each year, but when you ‘Sponsor A Dog’ you will receive a sponsorship pack including a photo certificate of your chosen dog, photo postcards, a window sticker and fridge magnet. You will also receive updates from your pooch three times a year – at Christmas, on Valentine’s Day and in the summer.

With around 1,600 dogs in a Dogs Trust rehoming centre at any one time, gifting someone a ‘Sponsor Dog’ for just £1 per week can make a world of difference to dogs waiting to be adopted.

Currently, Dogs Trust has 21 dogs available for sponsorship. This includes Barnaby at Dogs Trust Kenilworth. Barnaby is a sensitive soul who is looking for a quiet retirement life! He enjoys regular walks off-site taking in the countryside with his friends and loves to travel in the car so it will be easy to take him to new, quiet places to explore away from more populated areas. He can find meeting new people overwhelming, so he is looking for a relaxed home, where he can be given lots of time to settle.

Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth said: “We adore Barnaby, and I am sure the dog lover in your life will too. By sponsoring a dog like Barnaby not only are you helping your chosen sponsor dog, but you are also helping us care for the hundreds of dogs being looked after in our 21 rehoming centres. The money raised through this scheme is vital in helping with all aspects of running our centre, from heating the kennels, providing treats and enrichment toys, training and behaviour support and any veterinary care required for our dogs.”

Each year, Dogs Trust finds homes for thousands of dogs. Most find their forever home within around six weeks, but for those that need love and support for longer, Dogs Trust is committed to caring for them and providing a happy place for them to stay for however long it takes.

If you are finding it tricky to decide which dog to sponsor, try the Dogs Trust quiz which might help you pick the pooch for you: https://dogstrust.typeform.com/to/AAZQLBhO?typeform-source=ukc-word-edit.officeapps.live.com For more information on sponsoring a Dogs Trust dog visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/support-us/sponsor