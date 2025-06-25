Finished your exams? Want to get back into football?
The sessions are run by head coach Steve Heighton from Rugby Irons Football Club continue this Sunday at 11am at Harris School on Overslade Lane.
Steve says: "After the exams this is an ideal opportunity for young lads to come and play football against adults as they keep their football careers progression.
"It’s a good environment for young players to try out against adults in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.
"It’s free, and we welcome years 11 and 12."
The club also welcomes any players new to the area or wishing to return to football.
If you are interested, contact Steve at [email protected] for more information.