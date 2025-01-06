Fire crews deal with 45 emergency calls and rescue 12 people from flood-related incidents in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews have dealt with 45 emerency calls and rescued 12 people from flood-related incidents in Warwickshire since last night (Sunday).

They are warning people not to take the risk of driving through flood water.

Partners are working together as part of the Local Resilience Forum to plan and prepare for incidents should flood levels continue to rise across the county causing risk to life and properties.

Sandbags are being distributed to properties which have been identified as at risk and a rest centre has been set up in Wolston for those living in properties affected by the flood water.

Fire crews have been called out to dozens of flood-related incidents.

If you come across floodwater, follow these important safety guidelines:

Avoid driving through floodwater. Even a small amount of water can float your car and cause engine damage. The majority of flood-related fatalities occur when people become trapped in their vehicles.

If the water is too deep or murky to see the road underneath, you won’t know what hazards lie hidden beneath the surface, such as manholes or debris, which can damage your vehicle or injure those trying to rescue you.

Avoid flooded areas when walking, especially near rivers. Floodwaters can make footing unstable, increasing the risk of falling in.

Be cautious when walking through floodwater above knee level. The strong current can knock you over, and submerged hazards like open manholes or roadworks may not be visible.

Do not touch items exposed to floodwater. It is likely to be contaminated, possibly with sewage. Be sure to thoroughly disinfect and clean anything that has come into contact with the water.

Warwickshire Resilience Forum Co-Chair and Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said: “It is vital that Warwickshire residents and businesses takes steps to protect themselves and others during this period of heavy rain and flooding.

“Please avoid driving or walking through floodwater, and always heed the advice and warnings from emergency services. If you encounter signs warning against driving through flooded areas, please respect them for your safety and the safety of those who have to go in to rescue you!”

Flood advice and support is available by visiting https://www.warwickshireresilienceforum.org/risks/flooding/#respond

Check which rivers have flood alerts or flood warnings in place by visiting https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/

If you see flooding of public drains and roads please report it here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reportit

Call the Environment Agency Floodline on 0345 988 1188 if you see flooding from collapsed or badly damaged riverbanks, or unusual changes in river flow.

Call Severn Trent Water on 0800 783 4444 if you see flooding from sewers and burst water mains.