First home completed at Leamington Spa development

Work has been completed on the first home built as part of a 150-home scheme in Leamington Spa.

National housebuilder Miller Homes is delivering a development – known as Silver Willows – on land at Duke of York Avenue in the town.

The developer’s residential scheme will sit within the wider proposed scheme, off Harbury Lane, which is also set to include a new all-through school and the provision for a country park.

Silver Willows forms part of the wider regeneration of this area of Warwickshire, which is providing new residential developments and associated infrastructure to help develop the land between Leamington Spa and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

A CGI of the Maywood housetype which has now been opened as a showhome at Silver Willows in Leamington Spa

Miller Homes will build a mix of one to five-bedroom homes, including a range of two to five-bedroom homes for private sale, including both two-storey houses and a selection of bungalows.

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “We have reached a significant milestone at our new Leamington Spa development with the opening of our showhome and marketing suite on site.

“The Maywood is a housetype which features throughout the development and is an excellent choice as our showhome property at Silver Willows. It comes complete with expert interior design throughout the home, complementing its eye-catching weatherboard external.

“We’re really pleased, but not surprised, to have experienced such interest in the development, both before and since the showhome has opened, with plenty of prospective buyers keen to make a move to a desirable location in Leamington Spa.

“We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to Silver Willows in the coming months, as work continues on transforming this site into a sustainable and energy efficient development of new housing.”

The first residents are set to move into their homes at Silver Willows in early 2026.

As part of the plans for the development, a total of 60 homes will be built by Miller Homes and made available as affordable housing.