Fit2Dance at the Peace Festival

By liz England
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 09:16 BST
Fit2Dance bringing their usual energy!placeholder image
Fit2Dance bringing their usual energy!
Street Dancers from Fit2Dance treated crowds to an energetic show at Leamington’s Peace Festival on Saturday

Fit2Dance took Leamington Peace Festival by storm on Saturday with their upbeat Street Dance performances!

Over 100 dancers aged from just 4 to 18yrs old took part in an energetic display of Street Dance despite the boiling temperatures.

Fit2Dance first performed at the Peace Festival 26yrs ago in 1999.

Fit2Dance Youngsters putting the Fun in Funk!!placeholder image
Fit2Dance Youngsters putting the Fun in Funk!!

Fit2Dance Owner and Dance Teacher Liz England said “It’s great to have the Peace Festival back in Leamington after a 5yr break. So many of us remember happy times in our own childhood spent at The Pump Room Gardens. Fit2Dance are looking forward to the event becoming a regular in our local communities calendar again.”

