Fit2Dance at the Peace Festival

Fit2Dance bringing their usual energy!

Street Dancers from Fit2Dance treated crowds to an energetic show at Leamington’s Peace Festival on Saturday

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fit2Dance took Leamington Peace Festival by storm on Saturday with their upbeat Street Dance performances!

Over 100 dancers aged from just 4 to 18yrs old took part in an energetic display of Street Dance despite the boiling temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fit2Dance first performed at the Peace Festival 26yrs ago in 1999.

Fit2Dance Youngsters putting the Fun in Funk!!

Fit2Dance Owner and Dance Teacher Liz England said “It’s great to have the Peace Festival back in Leamington after a 5yr break. So many of us remember happy times in our own childhood spent at The Pump Room Gardens. Fit2Dance are looking forward to the event becoming a regular in our local communities calendar again.”