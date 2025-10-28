Five people arrested and £5,000 worth of illegal goods seized as part of a major operation in Rugby

Illegal goods worth £5,000 were seized.

Five people have been arrested and £5,000 worth of illegal goods have been seized as part of a major operation in Rugby.

Officers conducted a joint operation with Trading Standards and Immigration Compliance and Enforcement (ICE), visiting several businesses in the town centre on Friday (October 24).

Trading Standards seized 522 packets of illegal cigarettes, 52 packets of counterfeit hand-rolling tobacco and 35 disposable vapes.

A police spokesman said: “On our arrival, a few individuals tried to make a run for it, however they didn’t get far.

"A total of five people were also arrested for immigration offences!

“Employers are reminded that hiring individuals without the legal right to work in the UK can lead to civil penalties of up to £45,000 per illegal worker for a first offence, and up to £60,000 per worker for repeat offences. By carrying out and recording proper right-to-work checks, employers can protect themselves from serious financial and legal consequences.