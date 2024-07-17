Food for thought: Westdale Midlands purchase thousands of meals for those in need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction organisation Westdale Midlands Limited has raised around £2,500 to purchase meals for struggling Coventry residents.

Showing true community spirit, the Westdale Midlands team were keen to do whatever they can to help people in desperate need.

Says Westdale Midlands director Adrian Bishop: "We are always keen to help out where we can – and thanks to our caring staff, suppliers, sub-contractors and operatives, we have raised around £2,500, which has given us the opportunity to purchase thousands of meals.

"We sought advice from the main Food Bank Centre in Coventry, who confirmed to us that presenting them with food and produce would be preferable to just giving them the money donation.

Members of the Westdale Midlands team delivering food.

"So that’s what we did. We ensured that their stocks of food remained high during the busy run up to Christmas 2023, and as 2024 continues to wind its way forward we have maintained our commitment, providing truckloads of produce that is so desperately needed, and appreciated.

"It is an ongoing process but we would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have made a donation to help people at this time. Your generosity is making a very positive and significant difference to those less fortunate than ourselves. It is truly wonderful what you have done.

"We were able to hand over some of our food donations to the Queens Road Baptist Church in Coventry, who do a remarkable job providing food and shelter for the homeless. We must all show our appreciation to this Church for their thoughtfulness, as they give up their own time so that others can seek refuge and have peace and warmth."