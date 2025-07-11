Foodbank appeals for much-needed toiletries

The team behind Coventry Foodbank is appealing for much-needed donations of toiletries to supplement their food parcels over the summer.

Toiletries are among the most frequently requested extra items from the foodbank, which is currently feeding around 2,000 people every month – and with demand continuing to rise. Over 250,000 people have received food from the Foodbank in the 14 years since it was founded.

The city’s 15 foodbanks are also bracing themselves for increased demand over the summer break with a forecast 25% drop in donations leaving more parents than ever struggling to put food on their table.

Dee Ward, Project Manager, based at the foodbank’s distribution centre in Binley, said: “At Coventry foodbank, we see the full scale of hardship faced by people in our community every single day. When someone can’t afford food, it’s almost certain they can’t afford basic toiletries either. These are things many of us take for granted, like shampoo, toothpaste, or even toilet roll. These essentials are not luxuries, they’re about dignity, health, and self-respect. We are particularly in need of men’s toiletries.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the local businesses and companies who regularly donate their excess stock of hygiene products. Without their generosity, we wouldn’t be able to meet even a portion of the need. But the truth is, there’s still never enough.

“We'd love more support from the public, from businesses, and from anyone who can help. A small donation of toiletries might seem minor, but for someone facing crisis, it can mean everything. It’s not just about staying clean, it’s about feeling human again."

There is normally a foodbank centre open somewhere in the City of Coventry 6 days a week as Coventry Foodbank distributes food through 15 partner churches and working with a wide range of care professionals who identify people in crisis and issue them with a foodbank voucher.

Foodbank clients bring their voucher to a foodbank centre where it can be redeemed for three days’ emergency food. Volunteers meet clients over a warm drink and can signpost people to other organisations to help resolve the longer-term problems that might cause someone to need to use a foodbank.

To donate contact: [email protected] and for further information about how to help through food and financial donations or volunteering, visit: https://coventry.foodbank.org.uk/