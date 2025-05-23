Ford Fiesta and BMW 3 Series among Coventry’s most in-demand used cars

Tell us your news

New data reveals a strong demand for practical car brands among dealers in Coventry, with Ford, BMW, and Volkswagen topping the list of most offered makes in the region.

Carwow, the online car-changing marketplace, has analysed platform data from its Sell My Car service - where drivers can list their cars for sale for local dealers to bid on.

The data shows that Ford remains a favourite in Coventry, with the Ford Fiesta and Ford Focus being among the most frequently offered models by sellers. Premium cars like BMW and Mercedes-Benz are also performing strongly, suggesting a healthy appetite for both practicality and prestige among used car buyers.

Among the most popular models receiving offers from dealers in Coventry are:

Ford Fiesta , petrol, grey

, petrol, grey BMW 3 Series , diesel, grey

, diesel, grey Tesla Model 3 , electric, grey

, electric, grey Ford Focus , petrol, grey

, petrol, grey Mercedes-Benz A-Class, diesel, grey

When it comes to colour preferences, grey is the standout winner, though white cars are particularly sought after in Coventry with 22% of dealer offers made on white vehicles, 4% above the national average. Otherwise, blue cars are seeing less traction in the region, with just 11% of offers, 4% below the UK average.

Interestingly, estate-type cars, which include many SUVs in Carwow’s classification, made up 23% of dealer offers, 6% below the UK average. This suggests a local preference for smaller hatchbacks and saloons over larger vehicle types.

Iain Reid, Head of Editorial at Carwow, said:

“Coventry sellers are in a strong position right now, particularly those listing popular models like the Ford Fiesta and BMW 3 Series. The demand we’re seeing from local dealers is strong, and with white vehicles drawing above-average interest, sellers may be pleasantly surprised at the offers they receive.”

More than three million drivers valued their cars with Carwow last year, with thousands successfully selling through the platform – many for around £1,000 more than they’d get through a traditional part exchange.

Carwow offers a straightforward way for private sellers to connect with more than 5,500 professional car dealers. Vehicles are listed in daily online auctions, and sellers can choose which offers to accept, providing greater visibility and the opportunity to receive multiple bids.

