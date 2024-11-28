Forever homes needed for guide dog mums in Warwickshire, as charity predicts 2025 shortfall

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is appealing for volunteers who could give a forever home to a guide dog mum in Warwickshire, as it predicts it will have a shortfall next year.

Winter is one of the last potential guide dog mums to be assessed for the Guide Dogs breeding programme in 2024, and has a home earmarked, but Guide Dogs will be accepting another 90 new guide dog mums onto its programme in 2025.

All these doggy mums-to-be will need permanent homes with volunteers across the Midlands, including in Warwickshire.

For most of the time, guide dog mums are like any other pet dog, but during their time on the charity’s breeding programme, they will have litters of pups who are born in volunteers’ homes.

You can then enjoy the company of these adorable pups for around eight weeks, before they move out to start the first stages of their guide dog training.

The charity covers all the costs involved with having a guide dog mum living with you, such as food and vet costs, and when the dog retires from the breeding programme, they can enjoy their retirement with you too.

Kelly Newton, Operations Manager at Guide Dogs, said:

“Winter, like all our guide dog mums, is being considered for our breeding programme because of her excellent health and temperament.

“Although she has a home earmarked, looking ahead to next year, we’ll have another 90 guide dog mums looking for permanent homes in the Midlands.

“Over the last couple of months, applications for the Breeding Dog Volunteer role have slowed dramatically, so we predict we’ll have a shortfall of homes, unless we can generate some interest.

“We provide our Breeding Dog Volunteers with expert training, so they are well-equipped to care for their doggy mum, and her litters.

“If you’d be interested in joining our team of Breeding Dog Volunteers in 2025 and giving a loving, permanent home to a guide dog mum, please do get in touch.”

This year, the average Guide Dogs’ litter size has been 7.4.

Of the guide dog litters born this year, 52 percent have been Golden Retriever cross Labradors, and 29 percent have been pure Labradors. The charity has also had two litters of Standard Poodle cross Labradors this year.

Guide Dogs has a pool of temporary fosterers for its guide dog mums which it can use when it has a shortage of Breeding Dog Volunteers, but would rather have permanent homes for its mums as this is the best option for their health and wellbeing.

The charity’s National Centre is just outside Leamington Spa and you need to live within an hour’s drive of this site to be a Breeding Dog Volunteer.

If you could give a forever home to a guide dog mum in 2025, email [email protected] or call 0345 143 0191.