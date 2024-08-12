Former Broad Lane Leisure caravan showroom site on the market for £1.7 million
The 1.85 acre site located on the A435 Birmingham Road, just north of Alcester in Warwickshire, includes a detached vacant freehold warehouse of 16,109 sq. ft. formerly used as a caravan showroom.
The site is less than a mile north west of Alcester and 2.5 miles south of Studley. The A435 Birmingham Road connects Junction 3 of the M42 to the north, with Junction 9 of the M5 and Junction 15 of the M40, via the A46, to the south and east respectively.
The site is centrally located between Stratford-upon-Avon, Evesham and Redditch all of which are less than a 20 minute drive away.
Toby O’Sullivan, director of Watling Real Estate, said: “This is a prominent strategic roadside location on the key arterial A435 Birmingham Road.
“It has a large yard and a low site cover of approximately 15%, and provides excellent asset management potential including extension and redevelopment, subject to planning.”
A planning application was submitted in June 2020 by Aldi Stores Ltd for the erection of a Class A1 food store with new vehicular access to the Birmingham Road. The planning application was ultimately withdrawn in 2022 but demonstrates demand for convenience retail provision within the local area. The site also lends itself to change of use to trade counter or dealership property, subject to planning.
Administrators Ben Jones and Raj Mittal of FRP Advisory have instructed Watling Real Estate to sell the site which is now on the market for offers in excess of £1.7 million.
More details are available from watling.com/property/223042/ or by contacting [email protected] or [email protected]
