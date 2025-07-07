Former Chairman of Warwick District Council receives Long Service Award, after spending 50 years volunteering for Guide Dogs

A Former Chairman of Warwick District Council has received a prestigious award, after volunteering for sight loss charity Guide Dogs for 50 years.

Felicity Bunker, who lives in Kenilworth, was Chairman of Warwick District Council from 2011 to 2012, and Mayor of Kenilworth between 2001 to 2002 and 2013 to 2014.

She started volunteering for Guide Dogs in 1975 as a Puppy Walker, known today as a Puppy Raiser.

Volunteer Puppy Raisers for Guide Dogs provide puppies with vital foundations for their future role, teaching them basic commands and helping them get used to different environments.

Guide dog Warwick, who was puppy raised by a staff member at Warwick District Council, whilst Felicity Bunker was Chairman of the Council. Credit: Guide Dogs

Each pup is looked after by their Puppy Raiser for just over a year, before they then move to a Guide Dogs’ centre to start their formal training.

Felicity said: “There were two main reasons I signed up to volunteer for Guide Dogs.

“My Gran had Glaucoma and was blind, so I was always interested in sight loss, even as a child.

“Secondly, I love all animals full stop, so the thought of volunteering with dogs was very appealing.

Felicity Bunker holding her award from sight loss charity Guide Dogs. Credit: Guide Dogs

“At the time we had young children, and I was at home not working, so I had the time to sign up as a Puppy Walker, or Puppy Raiser as they are now known.

“Our first puppy was called Andy. I remember taking a bone from a local butcher to give to him when we went to see him training at the Exeter Training Centre.”

Felicity’s family looked after seven guide dog puppies in total, with five puppies qualifying as working guide dogs.

“It’s been great doing it. We’ve had some successes, and we’ve had some failures with our pups,” Felicity added.

“One of our puppies, Ulla, was featured on a Guide Dogs’ television advert. He qualified as a working guide dog and I’m still in touch with his guide dog owner – I hear from her every Christmas.

“Another one of our pups, Polo, was the cheekiest – I knew straight away that he wasn’t cut out to be a guide dog.

“People would often ask how could you give them back – and I would say you part with them because you know they’re not your dog and they are going on to do a wonderful job.

“You’re still sad though – my husband used to bring me up a hot toddy the night before a pup was due to leave.”

After Felicity and her family moved to Kenilworth, she resumed working and had to stop Puppy Walking, becoming Mayor of Kenilworth.

She was asked to become an honorary member of Kenilworth Guide Dogs fundraising group, and soon signed up as their Treasurer, a role which she still does today.

Whilst Felicity was Chairman of Warwick District Council, her interest in Guide Dogs led to another staff member, Zoe Court, raising a guide dog puppy called Warwick, who came into their offices each day.

Felicity added: “Our Kenilworth fundraising group has raised enough money to name six guide dog puppies via the charity’s Name a Puppy Scheme and we’ve given them all Kenilworth related names.

“One of the pups was named Abbey after Abbey Fields, and she has become a guide dog mum.

“We also fundraise locally, running collections and placing collection boxes, and we’re really grateful for the support we get from local businesses.

“I’m getting on a bit now so I’m not as active, but I love being part of the group and will volunteer for as long as I can.”

Felicity was presented with a Long Service Award marking her 50 years of volunteering for the charity, at the Guide Dogs’ Local Volunteer Awards, which were held last month.

Miles Northwood, local Community Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs, said: “Without support from our amazing network of volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to keep our life-changing services for people with sight loss, running.

“Felicity has dedicated 50 years of her life to supporting our charity which is an incredible achievement. We’re extremely grateful to her, and her family, for their contribution.”

To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs in the Midlands, contact [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.